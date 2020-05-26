Panera Bread offering Meals for Heroes program

Panera Bread has launched a new initiative supporting frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the Meals for Heroes program started during National Hospital Week, May 10 through May 16, to provide communities a chance to thank their healthcare workers.

Meals for Heroes assists hospitals with the influx of orders for frontline workers by providing a streamlined delivery system to provide fresh and wholesome meals, according to the release.

The Jackson restaurant on Vann Drive is participating in the initiative.

In addition, Panera is waiving delivery fees for all Meals for Heroes orders.

