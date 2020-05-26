Shiloh National Military Park announces phased opening to begin

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park is increasing their access and services after closing earlier this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The phased reopening will begin Friday, May 29, when the park reopens access to the visitor center parking area, parking area restroom and the picnic area and restroom, according to a news release.

The release says Shiloh Battlefield, Corinth Battlefield, National Cemetery, Shiloh Indian Mounds National Historic Landmark, trails, tour roads and the Corinth Contraband Camp will also remain open.

The visitor center and Corinth Interpretive Center will remain closed, according to the release.

A return to full operations will continue to phase in as the reopening continues and services may be limited, the release.