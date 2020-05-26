Shoppers continue to crowd reopened businesses

JACKSON, Tenn.–It’s been a few days since popular retail businesses were swamped with customers after reopening.

Tuesday, shoppers were still lined up outside the door.

Over the weekend hundreds packed Ross Dress for Less, shoppers had a minimum wait of an hour to get in.

Tuesday was about a 10 minute wait.

Other stores like Marshalls and TJ Maxx, had shoppers waiting in lines to checkout.

“The lines were extremely long, we thought maybe we could come today and find better deals, but the lines are still long and were just trying to hurry up and get out of here,” said Ross shopper Jean Drinkard.

“It was pretty good, it wasn’t too crowded, follow the directions, but the line was long but they have been moving pretty quick,” said TJ Maxx shopper Karen Amos.

Ross has made accommodations for shoppers over the age of 55 to shop an hour early on Tuesdays.