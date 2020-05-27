21,306 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 353 deaths, 1,647 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 21,306 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, May 27. In addition, 353 people have died and 1,647 have been hospitalized. Another 13,916 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 40
- Bedford County – 270
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 608
- Blount County – 89
- Bradley County – 105
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 17
- Carroll County – 27
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 114
- Chester County – 13
- Claiborne County – 8
- Clay County – 6
- Cocke County – 20
- Coffee County – 66
- Crockett County — 16
- Cumberland County – 111
- Davidson County – 4,826
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 37
- Dickson County – 107
- Dyer County – 49
- Fayette County – 110
- Fentress County – 12
- Franklin County – 49
- Gibson County – 60
- Giles County – 12
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 48
- Grundy County – 32
- Hamblen County – 30
- Hamilton County – 670
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 192
- Hardin County – 11
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 30
- Henderson County — 14
- Henry County — 30
- Hickman County – 54
- Houston County – 8
- Humphreys County – 13
- Jackson County – 17
- Jefferson County – 28
- Johnson County – 15
- Knox County – 356
- Lake County – 413
- Lauderdale County – 56
- Lawrence County – 24
- Lewis County — 3
- Lincoln County – 25
- Loudon County – 137
- Macon County – 119
- Madison County – 174
- Marion County – 37
- Marshall County – 29
- Maury County – 81
- McMinn County – 136
- McNairy County — 12
- Meigs County – 25
- Monroe County – 59
- Montgomery County – 258
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 17
- Obion County — 28
- Overton County – 25
- Perry County – 13
- Pickett County — 3
- Polk County – 15
- Putnam County – 428
- Rhea County – 197
- Roane County – 16
- Robertson County – 426
- Rutherford County – 1,090
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 13
- Sevier County – 75
- Shelby County – 4,615
- Smith County – 30
- Stewart County — 10
- Sullivan County – 60
- Sumner County – 843
- Tipton County – 428
- Trousdale County — 1,392
- Unicoi County – 3
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 22
- Washington County – 75
- Wayne County – 63
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 28
- Williamson County – 532
- Wilson County – 382
- Out of state – 376
- Pending – 59
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 8,465
- Black or African-American – 4,383
- Other/Multiracial – 2,316
- Asian – 397
- Pending – 5,745
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 10,507
- Hispanic – 4,118
- Pending – 6,681
Gender:
- Female – 8,889
- Male – 11,613
- Pending – 804
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.