21,306 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 353 deaths, 1,647 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 21,306 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, May 27. In addition, 353 people have died and 1,647 have been hospitalized. Another 13,916 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 40

Bedford County – 270

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 608

Blount County – 89

Bradley County – 105

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 17

Carroll County – 27

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 114

Chester County – 13

Claiborne County – 8

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 66

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 111

Davidson County – 4,826

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 37

Dickson County – 107

Dyer County – 49

Fayette County – 110

Fentress County – 12

Franklin County – 49

Gibson County – 60

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 48

Grundy County – 32

Hamblen County – 30

Hamilton County – 670

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 192

Hardin County – 11

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 30

Henderson County — 14

Henry County — 30

Hickman County – 54

Houston County – 8

Humphreys County – 13

Jackson County – 17

Jefferson County – 28

Johnson County – 15

Knox County – 356

Lake County – 413

Lauderdale County – 56

Lawrence County – 24

Lewis County — 3

Lincoln County – 25

Loudon County – 137

Macon County – 119

Madison County – 174

Marion County – 37

Marshall County – 29

Maury County – 81

McMinn County – 136

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 25

Monroe County – 59

Montgomery County – 258

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 28

Overton County – 25

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 3

Polk County – 15

Putnam County – 428

Rhea County – 197

Roane County – 16

Robertson County – 426

Rutherford County – 1,090

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 13

Sevier County – 75

Shelby County – 4,615

Smith County – 30

Stewart County — 10

Sullivan County – 60

Sumner County – 843

Tipton County – 428

Trousdale County — 1,392

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 22

Washington County – 75

Wayne County – 63

Weakley County — 26

White County – 28

Williamson County – 532

Wilson County – 382

Out of state – 376

Pending – 59

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 8,465

Black or African-American – 4,383

Other/Multiracial – 2,316

Asian – 397

Pending – 5,745

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 10,507

Hispanic – 4,118

Pending – 6,681

Gender:

Female – 8,889

Male – 11,613

Pending – 804

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.