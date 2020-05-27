Budget committee takes firm stance on budget request

JACKSON, Tenn. — “If we cut $10 million from our budget, that’s educational suicide,” said School Board Chairman Pete Johnson.

Earlier this month, the Madison County Commission urged the Jackson-Madison County School System to cut next year’s budget by $10 million amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During Wednesday’s budget committee meeting, members spoke to attorney Charles Cagle for legal advice on their finances.

“As we sit here today, given the laws [as] we know it, the county commission bears the responsibility to always meet the maintenance of effort,” Cagle said.

Regardless of any impacts the pandemic may have, the county commission has to give the school system the finances necessary to operate.

“The obligation to fund schools rests with the county commission under Article II of the Constitution of Tennessee. I mean, that’s just the way it is. That’s the way we set this up,” Cagle said.

Under that obligation, the commission cannot force the school system to make these cuts.

“Now if they want to argue with the department or the comptroller about it, if the law changes, those are things that can happen, but it is our job to present a budget that’s legal and it’s for the requirements,” Cagle said.

The bottom line: The county has to find money no matter what.

“Regardless of where they get that money, even if they have to take it from their fund balance,” Cagle said.

Johnson says the committee plans on asking for the same $48 million dollars they normally get, but says the school system could use more.

“It’s financial suicide if we don’t have backup, and that’s the whole purpose of having additional fund balance and emergencies,” Johnson said.

Johnson says members will approve a budget by June 1.