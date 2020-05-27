Health department to hold mask distribution Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will have another free mask giveaway on Monday.

The masks are washable, reusable cloth masks.

The giveaway will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 1 at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

Participants are asked to enter on Magnolia Street.

Masks will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

If you have already received a mask, please do not come back to get another.

The health department will not be giving out masks at the health department or the WIC Center on Monday.