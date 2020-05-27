Health department to hold mask distribution Monday

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will have another free mask giveaway on Monday.

Jackson Madison County Regional Health Department

The masks are washable, reusable cloth masks.

The giveaway will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 1 at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

Participants are asked to enter on Magnolia Street.

Masks will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

If you have already received a mask, please do not come back to get another.

The health department will not be giving out masks at the health department or the WIC Center on Monday.

