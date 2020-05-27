J. K. Rowling announces free digital release of new children’s book

J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, has done a free digital release of a new children’s book, “The Ickabog”.

She made the announcement via her website and social media accounts.

Rowling has started releasing a couple chapters at a time on the book’s website, starting March 26 and continuing through July 10, until all the chapters are released.

She said on her website she was making the chapters available online for children and families still in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.