Jackson police seek IDs in shoplifting investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest in a shoplifting incident.

1/2

2/2



On May 15, a man and a woman left Plato’s Closet with merchandise that was not paid for, according to a news release from JPD.

The release says the woman was seen leaving the area in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.