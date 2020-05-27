JMCSS superintendent names Catlett deputy superintendent of operations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dr. Marlon King, incoming superintendent of Jackson-Madison County Schools, has named Ricky Catlett as deputy superintendent of operations.

Catlett is currently the principal of Chester County High School in Henderson.

In a statement, King says Catlett spent 11 years in the Jackson-Madison County School System as a principal at North Side High School, West Middle School and others.

King said Catlett was also instrumental in working with the Jackson Chamber and local businesses to increase academic and career opportunities for students. He was also named Southwest Regional Principal of the Year during his time at West Middle School.

Catlett is a Jackson native and graduate of South Side High School.