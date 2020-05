How the Lady Hornets defeat Covid-19! A little fun today! #LadyHornet⚽️ Posted by Ethan Ellis on Monday, April 6, 2020

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local high school soccer team is coping with COVID in a fun way.

These are the South Gibson High School Lady Hornets.

Each teammate recorded their part at their own home and Coach Ethan Ellis put it together to make it look like they are passing the ball off to each other.

They even had some fun bloopers at the end. The team is making the best of not being able to practice.