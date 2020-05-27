Local NAACP leader reacts to death of George Floyd

JACKSON, Tenn. — Harrell Carter, president of the Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP, spoke on the recent death of George Floyd.

“And the suspect was trying to grasp for air, those types of things. It was excessive force. In fact it was murder, and we have to get away from those symbols,” Carter said.

Following a video showing a police officer pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee as he repeatedly said he cannot breathe, thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Minneapolis.

Initially, officers say they were responding to an alleged forgery in progress.

“They weren’t called there to execute Mr. Floyd. They were called there to investigate a situation that unfortunately is too many of,” Carter said.

The four officers who were involved in the arrest of Floyd, who died in police custody, were fired on Tuesday.

Carter says he has been in communication with local law enforcement to make sure this does not happen in Jackson.