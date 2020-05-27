Selmer Summer Day Camp opens with precautions

SELMER, Tenn. — Summer is here, and that means kids need somewhere to go while their parents are at work.

“Just yesterday, seeing the kids get back together and the interaction, it was just heart-touching,” Sybil Dancer, director of Selmer Parks and Recreation, said.

The Selmer Community Center’s doors are open and ready for summer.

Wednesday was the second day for camp, and what better way to start the day than to make rockets to celebrate Americans going back to space?

“We try to do activities that will keep them social distanced, and keep them safe,” Dancer said

Each student has their own arts and crafts box, and they’re sitting at opposite ends of the tables to stay six feet apart.

Then, they headed to the gym for a little exercise.

The kids continued to practice their social distancing, but still had fun with a game of Simon Says.

Then, to really get their energy out, it was time for some “Red Light, Green Light.”

“We just want to put some normalcy back in stuff. The kids have been cooped up in the house for the last eight weeks, and now we want to give them something normal to come back to,” Dancer said.

The summer day camp still has spots available for $12 a day, or $50 a week.

Once they reach 10 campers, they will be split into smaller groups of no more than 10 and will have once counselor per group.

The Selmer Community Pool is expected to open June 2, but there will be a limit to the number of people who can swim at one time in order to maintain social distancing guidelines.