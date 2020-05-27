Tennessee Craft holds 2020 Instagram photo contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Crafts, a nonprofit arts organization, announced announced a photo contest.

A news release from the organization says Tennessee Craft Week Instagram Photo Contest will be held from June 1 to June 30.

Artists from across the state are invited to take a picture of their craft in a nature-based or pastoral setting, according to the release.

To participate, Tennessee Crafts says you must like @TennesseeCraft, @AmericanCraftWeek and @TNVacation on Instagram and submit photos with the hashtag #TCWContest2020.

Tennessee Crafts says the setting should represent the state’s unique regions while also highlighting the work created in Tennessee.

For more details on the contest, visit Tennessee Craft’s website or Facebook page.

Contest winners will be announced on July 9.