UTM to hold orientations, registration online due to COVID-19

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin announced plans Wednesday to hold all summer orientation and registration programs, as well as transfer orientation programs, online this summer.

The SOAR sessions are currently scheduled for June 22, June 24, July 10, July 28 and Aug. 7, according to a news release.

Transfer orientation sessions are scheduled for June 23 and July 16, the release says.

Each session is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m., and students will be able to participate in informational meetings, student panels and other meetings.

The university will send SOAR packets to all students registered to attend the programs, including a book with information for their sessions, a UT Martin t-shirt and a student ID.

For more information, contact Destin Tucker at dtucke13@utm.edu or admissions at admitme@utm.edu.