21,679 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 356 deaths, 1,689 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 21,679 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, May 28. In addition, 356 people have died and 1,689 have been hospitalized. Another 14,632 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 39

Bedford County – 274

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 608

Blount County – 89

Bradley County – 108

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 17

Carroll County – 27

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 118

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 9

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 68

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 111

Davidson County – 4,894

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 37

Dickson County – 110

Dyer County – 50

Fayette County – 110

Fentress County – 12

Franklin County – 49

Gibson County – 61

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 48

Grundy County – 32

Hamblen County – 30

Hamilton County – 719

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 194

Hardin County – 11

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 30

Henderson County — 14

Henry County — 30

Hickman County – 57

Houston County – 8

Humphreys County – 13

Jackson County – 17

Jefferson County – 28

Johnson County – 16

Knox County – 357

Lake County – 413

Lauderdale County – 56

Lawrence County – 24

Lewis County — 3

Lincoln County – 25

Loudon County – 137

Macon County – 124

Madison County – 175

Marion County – 38

Marshall County – 30

Maury County – 81

McMinn County – 136

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 26

Monroe County – 61

Montgomery County – 261

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 28

Overton County – 26

Perry County – 16

Pickett County — 3

Polk County – 15

Putnam County – 461

Rhea County – 198

Roane County – 16

Robertson County – 441

Rutherford County – 1,116

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 15

Sevier County – 76

Shelby County – 4,718

Smith County – 30

Stewart County — 11

Sullivan County – 60

Sumner County – 852

Tipton County – 430

Trousdale County — 1,393

Unicoi County – 4

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 22

Washington County – 75

Wayne County – 63

Weakley County — 26

White County – 30

Williamson County – 533

Wilson County – 387

Out of state – 379

Pending – 67

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 8,696

Black or African-American – 4,460

Other/Multiracial – 402

Asian – 2,469

Pending – 5,652

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 10,733

Hispanic – 4,316

Pending – 6,630

Gender:

Female – 9,070

Male – 11,834

Pending – 775

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.