Another Round Of Storms Possible

Weather Update: Thursday, May 28 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with some sunshine, however the overall pattern really hasnt changed much from yesterday. In fact, its a bit more favorable for thunderstorms today than it was yesterday. The cut off upper low will remain in place while slowly drifting east through today. It will finally get kicked off to the east by a strong Canadian front. Cooler and more importantly, less humid air will move into West Tennessee by Saturday. As for today though, the threat is still there for storms. At the surface a weak cold front is forecast to rotate around the main gyre of the upper low. it will focus instability and lift over West Tennessee this afternoon and continue into the evening. Expect scattered to numerous storms to develop in response, some could produce large hail and perhaps pockets of damaging wind.

Storm Team Meteorologist

