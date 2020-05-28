Chester Co. leaders discuss reopening process

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local county is reopening following the coronavirus pandemic.

Little by little, counties and cities are getting back on their feet following the shutdowns. City of Henderson Mayor Bobby King and Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson say there have been no issues since the reopening started.

“Everything is going pretty smooth,” said Mayor King. “We have not had any issues.”

“Really well. Working with the offices and our buildings reopening,” said Mayor Hutcherson. “Each one has sort of opened on their own at different times, our courthouse and our office buildings.”

Both mayors say the reopening has been a success, and businesses are continuing to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“Social distancing is fine. Restaurants are doing a great job,” said Mayor King. “Our restaurants have got everything marked. They’ve done the distance separation of the tables and things like that.”

Mayor Hutcherson says stores and other businesses continue to follow CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

“All of our citizens have done good,” said Mayor Hutcherson. “Our restaurants and our stores did great on the social distancing, and the extra sanitizing and the masks for their workers. I believe Chester County is doing great.”

“About every business we have has opened up,” said Mayor King. He says City Hall will reopen the second week of June.

Chester County currently has a total of 12 confirmed cases. All 12 of those patients have completely recovered, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.