COVID-19 cases remain at 177 in Madison County; 159 recovered

JACKSON, Tenn. — No new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County on Wednesday, leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 177, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Two Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one of those patients is on a ventilator, the health department says.

Of those 177 confirmed cases, 159 patients have completely recovered from the virus.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 109 (62%)

38301: 51 (29%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (.5%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 105 (59%)

White: 56 (32%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 4 (2%)

Unspecified: 5 (3%)

Gender:

Female: 96 (54%)

Male: 81 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 159 (90%)

Not recovered: 9 (5%)

Better: 4 (2%)

Unknown: 3 (1.5%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: