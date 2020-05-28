Firefighter’s Freedom Festival cancelled

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Fire Department has confirmed the annual Firefighter’s Freedom Festival has been cancelled.

“It was a difficult decision to come to, but our annual Firefighter’s Freedom Fest will be postponed until 2021,” said Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner. “The Firefighter’s Freedom Festival is a free annual event that is put on through business sponsorships only. With that being said, we felt like it was not appropriate to ask businesses not to donate at this time.”

This would have been the seventh annual event.

Plans are currently being made to hold the festival again in 2021, according to a news release.

In 2019, the festival attracted about 15,000, with attendance increasing each year.

For more information, contact Kim Turner at (731) 424-5577.