JMCSS says no positions to be eliminated, board will request full budget

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Schools announced Thursday that they now plan to submit a fully-funded budget proposal with no position eliminations.

In a statement from superintendent-elect Dr. Marlon King, the district says after receiving legal guidance from attorneys Dale Thomas and Chuck Cagle, the district plans to submit a full budget for the 2020-2021 school year, rather than a budget reduced by $10 million.

The statement says the scenario the district presented to the county’s budget committee on May 23 drastically cut from the district, eliminating 12 teaching positions, 33.5 teacher assistant positions and more.

The statement says the scenario featuring those cuts will no longer be a discussion, after attorneys advised the board that the school system should receive the same level of funding from the county.

If funding continues at the same level as previous years, district leadership will propose a bonus for all staff members differentiating between certified and non-certified employees, according to the statement.

The statement says if funding is reduced based on a decline in enrollment, the bonuses will not be available.