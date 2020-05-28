Man pleads guilty to financial elder abuse

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A Decaturville man plead guilty to financial elder abuse on Tuesday.

A news release from the Decatur County Circuit Court says Robert McCoy, 49, plead guilty on two counts of financial exploitation of elder adults.

The release says McCoy was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a large amount of credit, ID, and bank cards, bank checks and other documents.

Additional items were later found at McCoy’s home during an investigation, and surveillance video from local businesses showed him using the stolen identities, according to the release.

McCoy was indicted with 54 counts, including identity theft, criminal simulation, theft, forgery and financial exploitation of elders.

Due to recent updates in Tennessee law, abuses to elderly and vulnerable adults are now classified as higher-level felonies.

The total amount have charges resulted in B Class felony charges for McCoy.