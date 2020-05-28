Redemption Road Rescue welcomes Bart the steer

JACKSON, Tenn. — Meet Bart, the Holstein steer.

“He’s the biggest baby you’ve ever met. He’s a big love,” Lori Collins, director of Redemption Road Rescue, said.

But what makes Bart so special?

Female Holsteins average about 4-feet, 8-inches tall.

Males are known to get up to 6-feet tall.

Bart? He’s 6-feet, 4-inches tall.

“He’s a big boy, and when we looked up the Guiness World Record, it was 6-feet, 4-inches,” Collins said.

In case you were wondering, he also weighs about 3,500 pounds, and eats about 40 pounds of grain a day.

“Bart definitely fertilizes the fields a lot,” Collins said.

And how did he get here?

“Bart’s owner sadly died, and somehow he ended up in the sale barn to go to slaughter. Somebody who was close to the family intercepted that and paid the sale fee for him at the sale barn. They brought him to us to be sanctuaried here,” Collins said.

Saved from the slaughter, this king of cows will spend his days ruling over the horses at Redemption Road.

“I think he would be extremely happy to know Bart is safe. Bart is one bovine you won’t see on your dinner plate,” Collins said.

Redemption Road says during the pandemic, they saw a high volume of surrenders, and they weren’t able to do much fundraising.

If you’d like to adopt an animal or donate to Redemption Road Rescue, click here.