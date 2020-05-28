Scattered Thunderstorms Through Early Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, May 28th

Scattered thunderstorms are moving northeast through southwest Tennessee near Memphis. These thunderstorms will likely continue to bring a chance for heavy rain and lightning to the area even past sunset tonight. Be on the lookout for strong thunderstorms which seem likeliest between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. today. Don’t forget that you can always track these showers and thunderstorms on our interactive radar at http://wbbjtv.com/weather/interactive-radar.

TONIGHT

Strong thunderstorms are possible in West Tennessee this evening. Downpours and frequent lightning are the main concern, but one or two thunderstorms may also produce large hail or damaging winds – stay weather aware and when thunder roars, head indoors! Much of West Tennessee is under a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 60s by sunrise Friday morning.



It’ll be slightly cooler tomorrow but just about as humid as it was today. Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms. The risk for severe weather tomorrow is lower. We’re going to be drier and less humid this weekend! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest details on the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

