State provides COVID-19 Emotional Support Line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new resource is available for healthcare workers and first responders.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has announced the COVID-19 Emotional Support Line.

The department says those feeling stress, anxiety, sadness or depression related to work during the coronavirus pandemic can can speak with a trained mental health professional by calling the line.

Those who answer the calls can provide emotional support though active listening, help callers identify and address basic needs and more, according to the department.

The line is available at (888) 642-7886.

The Statewide Crisis Line is also available at (855) 274-7471 or by texting “TN” to 741-741.

Mental health professionals who are interested in volunteering can visit this website.