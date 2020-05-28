Teen shot multiple times in Weakley County

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Police say a teenager was shot at least seven times Wednesday night in Weakley County.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Union Church road near McKenzie, according to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital before being flown to a hospital in Nashville.

There is currently no word on his condition.

The sheriff’s office said they have two persons of interest and the investigation is ongoing.