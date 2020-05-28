Tennessee First Lady announces second annual kids service challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee announced the second annual Tennessee Kids Serve Summer challenge.

The challenge asks kindergarten through sixth grade students to devote a portion of their summer break to serving others.

The release says this year’s challenge includes eight categories for students to select a service project. Each category has at-home option or ways to serve neighbors from a distance.

To register, visit the state’s website or by calling the Office of the First Lady at (615) 741-7846.

The challenge will begin next Monday and end on August 1, according to a news release from the state.