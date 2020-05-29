22,085 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 360 deaths, 1,710 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 22,085 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, May 29. In addition, 360 people have died and 1,710 have been hospitalized. Another 14,965 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 39

Bedford County – 283

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 606

Blount County – 89

Bradley County – 113

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 17

Carroll County – 27

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 116

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 9

Clay County – 7

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 70

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 111

Davidson County – 4,968

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 37

Dickson County – 109

Dyer County – 50

Fayette County – 112

Fentress County – 12

Franklin County – 51

Gibson County – 62

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 49

Grundy County – 32

Hamblen County – 34

Hamilton County – 753

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 195

Hardin County – 12

Hawkins County – 32

Haywood County — 30

Henderson County — 15

Henry County — 30

Hickman County – 57

Houston County – 8

Humphreys County – 13

Jackson County – 17

Jefferson County – 28

Johnson County – 16

Knox County – 366

Lake County – 413

Lauderdale County – 55

Lawrence County – 29

Lewis County — 3

Lincoln County – 25

Loudon County – 142

Macon County – 130

Madison County – 175

Marion County – 39

Marshall County – 31

Maury County – 88

McMinn County – 136

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 26

Monroe County – 61

Montgomery County – 262

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 30

Overton County – 26

Perry County – 17

Pickett County — 3

Polk County – 15

Putnam County – 465

Rhea County – 209

Roane County – 16

Robertson County – 449

Rutherford County – 1,162

Scott County – 12

Sequatchie County – 15

Sevier County – 80

Shelby County – 4,823

Smith County – 32

Stewart County — 11

Sullivan County – 60

Sumner County – 858

Tipton County – 437

Trousdale County — 1,393

Unicoi County – 4

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 23

Washington County – 75

Wayne County – 63

Weakley County — 26

White County – 31

Williamson County – 542

Wilson County – 389

Out of state – 387

Pending – 87

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 8,908

Black or African-American – 4,511

Other/Multiracial – 2,565

Asian – 406

Pending – 5,695

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 10,984

Hispanic – 4,516

Pending – 6,675

Gender:

Female – 9,267

Male – 12,044

Pending – 774

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.