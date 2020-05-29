22,085 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 360 deaths, 1,710 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 22,085 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, May 29. In addition, 360 people have died and 1,710 have been hospitalized. Another 14,965 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 39
- Bedford County – 283
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 606
- Blount County – 89
- Bradley County – 113
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 17
- Carroll County – 27
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 116
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 9
- Clay County – 7
- Cocke County – 20
- Coffee County – 70
- Crockett County — 16
- Cumberland County – 111
- Davidson County – 4,968
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 37
- Dickson County – 109
- Dyer County – 50
- Fayette County – 112
- Fentress County – 12
- Franklin County – 51
- Gibson County – 62
- Giles County – 12
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 49
- Grundy County – 32
- Hamblen County – 34
- Hamilton County – 753
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 195
- Hardin County – 12
- Hawkins County – 32
- Haywood County — 30
- Henderson County — 15
- Henry County — 30
- Hickman County – 57
- Houston County – 8
- Humphreys County – 13
- Jackson County – 17
- Jefferson County – 28
- Johnson County – 16
- Knox County – 366
- Lake County – 413
- Lauderdale County – 55
- Lawrence County – 29
- Lewis County — 3
- Lincoln County – 25
- Loudon County – 142
- Macon County – 130
- Madison County – 175
- Marion County – 39
- Marshall County – 31
- Maury County – 88
- McMinn County – 136
- McNairy County — 12
- Meigs County – 26
- Monroe County – 61
- Montgomery County – 262
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 17
- Obion County — 30
- Overton County – 26
- Perry County – 17
- Pickett County — 3
- Polk County – 15
- Putnam County – 465
- Rhea County – 209
- Roane County – 16
- Robertson County – 449
- Rutherford County – 1,162
- Scott County – 12
- Sequatchie County – 15
- Sevier County – 80
- Shelby County – 4,823
- Smith County – 32
- Stewart County — 11
- Sullivan County – 60
- Sumner County – 858
- Tipton County – 437
- Trousdale County — 1,393
- Unicoi County – 4
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 23
- Washington County – 75
- Wayne County – 63
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 31
- Williamson County – 542
- Wilson County – 389
- Out of state – 387
- Pending – 87
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 8,908
- Black or African-American – 4,511
- Other/Multiracial – 2,565
- Asian – 406
- Pending – 5,695
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 10,984
- Hispanic – 4,516
- Pending – 6,675
Gender:
- Female – 9,267
- Male – 12,044
- Pending – 774
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.