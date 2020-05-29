Educator of the Week: Sherman Sain

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week.

This week is recognizing Sherman Sain, a second grade teacher at Bolivar Elementary School in Hardeman County.

Sain says his favorite part of teaching is seeing his students’ reactions when they succeed.

Sain is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for him or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.