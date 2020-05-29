Free online classes offered through Dyersburg State

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College announced it is offering free online classes.

The courses are free to those who register before June 30, according to DSCC.

Courses include:

  • Managing Customer Service
  • Fundamentals of Supervision and Management
  • Personal Finance
  • Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search
  • Creating Web Pages
  • Creating WordPress Websites
  • Individual Excellence
  • Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring
  • Keys to Effective Communication
  • Marketing Your Business on the Internet

You will have three months to complete the course. Dyersburg State says a certificate will be issued once the class is completed.

To learn more or to register, visit their website. You can also contact Kacie Haeberle at haeberle@dscc.edu or at (731) 286-3267.

