Free online classes offered through Dyersburg State
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College announced it is offering free online classes.
The courses are free to those who register before June 30, according to DSCC.
Courses include:
- Managing Customer Service
- Fundamentals of Supervision and Management
- Personal Finance
- Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search
- Creating Web Pages
- Creating WordPress Websites
- Individual Excellence
- Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring
- Keys to Effective Communication
- Marketing Your Business on the Internet
You will have three months to complete the course. Dyersburg State says a certificate will be issued once the class is completed.
To learn more or to register, visit their website. You can also contact Kacie Haeberle at haeberle@dscc.edu or at (731) 286-3267.