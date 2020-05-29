Getting back in the game: Guidelines issued for non-contact sports

JACKSON, Tenn. — Play ball! That is the phrase local athletes and fans have been waiting to hear as Gov. Bill Lee issues guidelines for non-contact sports.

“We’re really excited to return to some sense of normalcy,” said Peabody High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Shane Jacobs.

Sports fans and athletes across West Tennessee prepare to safely kickoff, serve and tee off back into their favorite pastimes. Jacobs said student athletes are ready for the upcoming season.

“We’re encouraging our kids to wash their hands when they get in and before they leave, shower as soon as they get home, and we’re washing their clothes for them,” Jacobs said.

For now, he said the changes won’t impact football practice too much for the next couple of weeks.

“For us, the non-contact is essentially what we would be doing in June anyway. With guys running and catching balls, throwing and catching and just installing pass route concepts,” Jacobs said.

Non-contact sports are sports that can be played while social distancing. This includes baseball, softball, volleyball, golf, disc golf and more.

Even the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex implemented its own guidelines so that teams can play ball.

“Trying to get this facility back open was really important to us on trying to get the kids back out here playing,” said Jason Compton, Director of Operations at the Sportsplex.

Spectators are asked to bring their own chair, social distance and only stay for games you’re participating in.

Concessions will offer a limited menu. Compton says you’re allowed to bring your own cooler and food. However, a traditional snack won’t be welcome.

“Sunflower seeds will be banned throughout the entire complex. You don’t want the spitting of the hulls anywhere and having to clean that up,” Compton said.

Players will have to clean hands and equipment between innings.

“The game is still the game. We’re just going to try and do it as safely as possible,” Compton said.

To read the full list of guidelines from the Sportplex, click here.

For more information on Gov. Lee’s guidelines visit tn.gov.