Henderson Farmer’s Market up and running

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Farmer’s Market is up and running for its fourth year.

Fruits, vegetables, donuts, even jellies. The Henderson Farmer’s Market has something for everyone.

They were supposed to open May 1, but had to push it back three weeks due to COVID-19.

“We had a really good opening last week,” manager Steve Rickman said. “A lot of new members. A lot of new people coming out. Even today we’ve got more vendors.”

Rickman says the pandemic hasn’t slowed down shoppers at the farmer’s market, but for suppliers, that’s a different story.

“People that are raising beef and pork. They can’t keep enough product. As soon as they get it, it sells. The problem they’re facing now is getting animals processed,” Rickman said.

Masks aren’t required here at the Henderson Farmer’s Market on Fridays. But they do have them to pass out for anyone who needs them. And, both shoppers and vendors say it’s pretty easy to keep that social distance.

“We feel really good,” said Julia Clayton, a vendor at the market. “We are glad to get out of the house and to be around people. It’s been really good. Being inside, it’s been a while. It’s good to be here and we feel very comfortable being here.”

“People respect one another’s space yes still being friendly. I see that in many places whether they have face masks or not,” said shopper Henry Richerson.

And the people we spoke with also all agreed as the summer continues, they hope more things like the farmer’s market will open to give them more options to get out of the house for a bit.

The Henderson Farmer’s Market is open every Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.