Mugshots : Madison County : 05/28/20 – 05/29/20

1/7 Ashely Melson Violation of community corrections

2/7 William Massie Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

3/7 Lakeisha Barnett Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault

4/7 Justin Gibbs Harassment, violation of parole

5/7 Jkara Williams Schedule VII drug violations

6/7 Jerry Timberlake Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

7/7 Cordelius Fuller Schedule VI drug violations













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/28/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/29/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.