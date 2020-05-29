Mugshots : Madison County : 05/28/20 – 05/29/20 May 29, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7Ashely Melson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7William Massie Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Lakeisha Barnett Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Justin Gibbs Harassment, violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Jkara Williams Schedule VII drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Jerry Timberlake Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Cordelius Fuller Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/28/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/29/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest