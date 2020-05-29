Savannah Police Department seeks missing child

UPDATE (5/29/20): Authorities confirm Ben Williams has been located.

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Savannah Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing child.

Police say Bently James Williams (Ben), a 9-year-old male with dark hair, has been missing approximately since noon Friday from a home on Patterson Road.

Williams was last seen wearing maroon shorts with a tiger on them, a blue shirt, and camouflage Crocs, according to police.

If you have any information, contact the Savannah Police Department at (731) 925-4989.