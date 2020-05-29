Slight Chance Of Showers And Storms

Weather Update; Friday, May 28 —

Good morning West Tennessee. Temperatures are starting off in the lower 60s for most of West Tennessee. With surface moisture still in abundance there are some areas of fog, most of it has been elevated. The fog will burn off through mid-late morning. We should see plenty of sunshine initially before cumulus clouds take over with some becoming spotty areas of showers and a few storms. The main cold front will push into Northwest TN through this afternoon. Ahead temps should climb into the mid to upper 70s through noon, then into the low 80s this afternoon. As the front moves south there may be a few spotty showers or even an isolated storm possible. Once the front passes, the chance of precipitation goes to 0%. This weekend looks absolutely gorgeous with low humidity and temps in the upper 70s!



