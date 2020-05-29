Tennessee Black Caucus discusses death of Minnesota man

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee legislators are holding an online meeting to discuss George Floyd’s death in Minnesota.

The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators met via Zoom to discuss the response across Tennessee, the country and the need for justice.

Video shows a police officer pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee as he repeatedly said he cannot breathe.

Initially, officers said they were responding to an alleged forgery in progress.

“Enough is enough. We need legislation. We need policies in place. We need for people to speak up that are in positions of power and influence from our federal state administrative offices,” said Rick Staples, vice-chair for the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators.

Black Caucus members from across the state attended the conference.