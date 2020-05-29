Union University to resume classes in-person for fall semester

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University confirmed Friday that they plan to resume on-campus and in-person classes for the fall semester.

According to a news release, university officials are planning to take safety precautions to protect students, faculty and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

University officials are still working on logistics and are developing plans for classroom space, on-campus dining options, housekeeping and other areas, the release says.

Union University President Samuel W. “Dub” Oliver says the on-campus housing options provide a private bedroom and separate entrances, creating safe places for students to live and study.

New students will move in on Aug. 14, and residence complexes will open on Aug. 16 for returning students.

Classes are currently scheduled to begin Aug. 18.