UTM to restart classes in August, finish by Thanksgiving

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Martin has announced plans for their fall semester.

UTM officials say classes are scheduled to start on Aug. 17 and end by Thanksgiving, according to a news release.

The condensed semester will offer a combination of in-person and online classes, minimizing travel to and from the main and satellite campuses in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville.

In addition, the semester will included classes on Labor Day, no fall break, and the end of classes on Nov. 24, the release says. Final exams will be held the week following Thanksgiving.

A study day for final exams will be observed on Nov. 30, followed by online exams, the release says.

Students will not return to the campuses following the Thanksgiving holiday. Plans for a fall commencement are currently unknown.

Move-in and move-out plans for fall are being finalized and will be managed in a way to minimize groupings of students and families, the release says.

In-person classes will be offered with spacing and safety measures in place.

For more information, call the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at (731) 881-7020 or the Office of Graduate Studies at (731) 881-7012.