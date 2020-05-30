179 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 160 recovered

JACKSON, Tenn. – One additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 179, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The health department says the most recent case is a 45-year-old female, who is hospitalized.

Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and one of those patients is on a ventilator.

160 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and four people say they are feeling better.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 110 (61%)

38301: 52 (29%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 106 (59%)

White: 56 (31%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 5 (3%)

Unspecified: 5 (3%)

Gender:

Female: 96 (54%)

Male: 82 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 160 (89%)

Not recovered: 10 (6%)

Better: 4 (2%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: