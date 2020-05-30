179 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 160 recovered
JACKSON, Tenn. – One additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 179, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.
The health department says the most recent case is a 45-year-old female, who is hospitalized.
Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and one of those patients is on a ventilator.
160 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and four people say they are feeling better.
The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 110 (61%)
- 38301: 52 (29%)
- 38356: 3 (2%)
- 38391: 4 (2%)
- 38366: 1 (1%)
- 38343: 4 (2%)
- 38313: 4 (2%)
- 38392: 1 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 106 (59%)
- White: 56 (31%)
- Asian: 5 (3%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1%)
- Other: 5 (3%)
- Unspecified: 5 (3%)
Gender:
- Female: 96 (54%)
- Male: 82 (46%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 160 (89%)
- Not recovered: 10 (6%)
- Better: 4 (2%)
- Unknown: 3 (2%)
- Deaths: 2 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 8 (4%)
- 21 – 30 years: 22 (12%)
- 31 – 40 years: 24 (13%)
- 41 – 50 years: 33 (18%)
- 51 – 60 years: 47 (26%)
- 61 – 70 years: 25 (14%)
- 71 – 80 years: 14 (8%)
- 80+: 5 (3%)