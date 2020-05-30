22,566 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 364 deaths, 1,732 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 22,566 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, May 30. In addition, 364 people have died and 1,732 have been hospitalized. Another 15,193 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 40
- Bedford County – 283
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 607
- Blount County – 91
- Bradley County – 122
- Campbell County – 18
- Cannon County – 21
- Carroll County – 27
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 123
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 9
- Clay County – 7
- Cocke County – 20
- Coffee County – 73
- Crockett County — 16
- Cumberland County – 112
- Davidson County – 5,040
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 37
- Dickson County – 109
- Dyer County – 50
- Fayette County – 115
- Fentress County – 12
- Franklin County – 53
- Gibson County – 63
- Giles County – 12
- Grainger County – 8
- Greene County – 50
- Grundy County – 31
- Hamblen County – 36
- Hamilton County – 794
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 196
- Hardin County – 15
- Hawkins County – 33
- Haywood County — 31
- Henderson County — 15
- Henry County — 30
- Hickman County – 58
- Houston County – 8
- Humphreys County – 13
- Jackson County – 17
- Jefferson County – 28
- Johnson County – 16
- Knox County – 375
- Lake County – 414
- Lauderdale County – 56
- Lawrence County – 31
- Lewis County — 3
- Lincoln County – 25
- Loudon County – 143
- Macon County – 136
- Madison County – 175
- Marion County – 40
- Marshall County – 31
- Maury County – 89
- McMinn County – 141
- McNairy County — 12
- Meigs County – 26
- Monroe County – 62
- Montgomery County – 269
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 17
- Obion County — 30
- Overton County – 26
- Perry County – 21
- Pickett County — 3
- Polk County – 16
- Putnam County – 479
- Rhea County – 210
- Roane County – 16
- Robertson County – 465
- Rutherford County – 1,196
- Scott County – 12
- Sequatchie County – 15
- Sevier County – 81
- Shelby County – 4,943
- Smith County – 34
- Stewart County — 11
- Sullivan County – 60
- Sumner County – 881
- Tipton County – 442
- Trousdale County — 1,392
- Unicoi County – 4
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 23
- Washington County – 75
- Wayne County – 64
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 33
- Williamson County – 552
- Wilson County – 407
- Out of state – 418
- Pending – 92
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 9,822
- Black or African-American – 5,124
- Other/Multiracial – 2,713
- Asian – 410
- Pending – 4,497
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 11,130
- Hispanic – 4,798
- Pending – 6,638
Gender:
- Female – 9,508
- Male – 12,280
- Pending – 778
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.