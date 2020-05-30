22,566 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 364 deaths, 1,732 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 22,566 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, May 30. In addition, 364 people have died and 1,732 have been hospitalized. Another 15,193 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 40

Bedford County – 283

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 607

Blount County – 91

Bradley County – 122

Campbell County – 18

Cannon County – 21

Carroll County – 27

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 123

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 9

Clay County – 7

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 73

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 112

Davidson County – 5,040

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 37

Dickson County – 109

Dyer County – 50

Fayette County – 115

Fentress County – 12

Franklin County – 53

Gibson County – 63

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 8

Greene County – 50

Grundy County – 31

Hamblen County – 36

Hamilton County – 794

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 196

Hardin County – 15

Hawkins County – 33

Haywood County — 31

Henderson County — 15

Henry County — 30

Hickman County – 58

Houston County – 8

Humphreys County – 13

Jackson County – 17

Jefferson County – 28

Johnson County – 16

Knox County – 375

Lake County – 414

Lauderdale County – 56

Lawrence County – 31

Lewis County — 3

Lincoln County – 25

Loudon County – 143

Macon County – 136

Madison County – 175

Marion County – 40

Marshall County – 31

Maury County – 89

McMinn County – 141

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 26

Monroe County – 62

Montgomery County – 269

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 30

Overton County – 26

Perry County – 21

Pickett County — 3

Polk County – 16

Putnam County – 479

Rhea County – 210

Roane County – 16

Robertson County – 465

Rutherford County – 1,196

Scott County – 12

Sequatchie County – 15

Sevier County – 81

Shelby County – 4,943

Smith County – 34

Stewart County — 11

Sullivan County – 60

Sumner County – 881

Tipton County – 442

Trousdale County — 1,392

Unicoi County – 4

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 23

Washington County – 75

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 26

White County – 33

Williamson County – 552

Wilson County – 407

Out of state – 418

Pending – 92

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 9,822

Black or African-American – 5,124

Other/Multiracial – 2,713

Asian – 410

Pending – 4,497

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 11,130

Hispanic – 4,798

Pending – 6,638

Gender:

Female – 9,508

Male – 12,280

Pending – 778

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.