Century Farm kicks off ‘Voices in the Vineyard’

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–A local winery kicks off a fun outdoor activity.

Spectators gathered at Century Farm Winery for ‘Voices in the Vineyard,’ a summer concert series.

Randy Copper and Scott Myatt was the first concert of the series.

The event also featured a food truck and wine.

Concerts in the series are free.

“It’s just a good time, it’s family friendly. We just ask not to bring your pets. It’s a good time to be had by all,” Century Farm Winery owner Bart Horton said.

The next concert is June 4th.