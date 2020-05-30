Century Farm kicks off ‘Voices in the Vineyard’
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–A local winery kicks off a fun outdoor activity.
Spectators gathered at Century Farm Winery for ‘Voices in the Vineyard,’ a summer concert series.
Randy Copper and Scott Myatt was the first concert of the series.
The event also featured a food truck and wine.
Concerts in the series are free.
“It’s just a good time, it’s family friendly. We just ask not to bring your pets. It’s a good time to be had by all,” Century Farm Winery owner Bart Horton said.
The next concert is June 4th.