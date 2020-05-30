Chester Co. law enforcement seek help in construction site theft

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in an investigation into a theft at a construction site.

A white trailer was taken from a construction site on Hurst Road in Chester County, according to a news release from the sheriff”s department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 989-2787 or (731) 989-2449.

The release says a reward is being offered and the department says your call can remain anonymous.