High school students receive scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn. — Saturday, six students received the Jerome Ellington Scholarship Award, each worth $500.

The presentation was held at Muse Park. The event was organized by Norma Ellington.

Her son, Jerome Ellington was killed in January of 2009. Since that time, the scholarship fund was started in his honor.

“With all the COVID going on, it’s very important that we are able to do this. We normally have a big celebration. There is normally a whole weekend long event going on to raise money for the scholarships,” Ellington said. “COVID stopped the celebration, but that did not stop us from being able to award these senior scholarships.”

Ellington says over 45 scholarships are awarded to high school seniors throughout the year.