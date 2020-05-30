Redemption Road Rescue hosts adoption event

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A nonprofit organization that is aimed at rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing horses in need is inviting animal lovers to come out and adopt after being closed due to the pandemic.

Redemption Road Rescue Director Lorin Collins says the day was a success.

“We are adopting horses. We are adopting one that is ready to go, and we’ve adopted another one that is going with a trainer, and then we are adopting one to take home today,” said Carole Williams, who was adopting horses.

“It has been amazing. We had people waiting about a quarter till 10 this morning before we opened and and started letting people in, and we’ve already adopted out five horses today,” Collins said.

Collins says Redemption Road Rescue has taken in many animals due to COVID-19. Saturday was the first day for potential adopters to come out and meet these animals.

Some traveled from different parts of the state to come out and adopt some of the animals.

“People that are getting in bad situations are needing some help, and some of them that we’ve had for a while,” Collins said. “Because we’ve been closed, we haven’t been able to present them to their potential adopters.”

“We came out here from Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; all the way just to meet the adoptable horses. We are a first time horse family. We love the horses, but we’ve never owned one ourselves,” said Tanya Willis, who came to adopt horses.

Collins says she didn’t expect to have such a large crowd.

“I didn’t expect them to be adopted that quick. We’ve adopted that many that fast is awesome,” she said.

“We have some family up in the McKenzie area where we live and always been a lover of horses,” said Wally Williams, who is adopting horses. “We said, ‘You know what? We’ve got it. We’ve got the money. We can help out. We can let our family come over and ride them and everybody wins.'”

“We have more time to give them attention and to work with them and really bond with them before having to go back to our regular work lives,” Willis said.

If you are interested in adopting or donating, visit Redemption Road Rescue’s website.