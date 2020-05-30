Second round of testing held at correctional facility

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — A second round of mass testing has been completed at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

Northwest Warden Kevin Genovese says testing of staff and inmates has helped with stress and says he is appreciative of the Tennessee National Guard.

“It’s wonderful to have the support of Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner Tony Parker to give us the opportunity to retest. It gives us a clearer picture of where we are,” Warden Genovese said. “We were also pleased to have the Tennessee National Guard helping us. They are wonderful to work with and we appreciated the assistance.”

The release from the TDOC says inmates who have tested positive and that are asymptomatic are receiving medical monitoring. Those in need of additional care, such as respiratory support, will be treated in place or at area hospitals.

TDOC conducted contact tracing for each person who tested positive.

For more information, visit TDOC’s website.