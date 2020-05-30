USJ celebrates students with outdoor graduation

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school is celebrating their class of 2020, but all in a unique way.

University School of Jackson celebrated the class of 2020. Saturday was the students’ graduation from the school.

Head of School, Stewart Hirstein says this is the first graduation to be held outdoors due to the pandemic. Social distancing guidelines were being followed.

“We are just thrilled that this beautiful day is here. And again, we cannot wait to celebrate our class of 2020 and the senior class,” Hirstein said.

Students gave speeches about their time at USJ throughout the ceremony.

Congratulations to the class of 2020 from the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team!

Hirstein says this will also be his last day as head of school at USJ.