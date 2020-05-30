West Tennesseans hold protest in honor of George Floyd

JACKSON, Tenn. — George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis sparked protests across the country, including right here in Jackson.

West Tennesseans came together to hold a protest in honor of George Floyd on Saturday.

“We come from a multi-racial family. Four of our children are African-American and one is Caucasian,” said Medina resident Jessica Clark.

Clark says she’s concerned about her children’s safety as they get older.

“Are they going to get scared in a situation and do something that people would think was aggressive and get shot or hurt because of something they were scared of?” Clark said.

That’s why she joined hundreds of others in front of Jackson City Hall for a peaceful protest.

“The diversity is tremendous. Anyone that says this county, this city, doesn’t care about the plight of others, particularly those in the African-American community or the Asian and Hispanic communities, is dead wrong,” said NAACP Jackson-Madison County Branch President Harrell Carter.

Many also honored other black men and women who died in similar situations.

“The residents of Jackson are speaking, and they’re saying injustice is not okay here. It is not okay in Minnesota. It is not okay in our world. It has no place,” said event organizer Kabao McCarver.

It wasn’t just Jackson residents. Others came in from surrounding counties to make their voice heard.

“Last night, we both just decided we had to do something. We have to stand up and be a part of it,” said Trenton resident Dawn Gordon.

“I really do think that white people really need to be more involved, and I think that’s one of the areas we keep letting this happen,” Gordon said.

Lane College student Darryl Clarke says it means a lot to see everyone come together and show their support.

“We’re getting support from all corners, all which ways. I love it,” Clarke said. “I’m feeling the love and I see all of the supporters out here, and they’re being peaceful and not looting or anything like that.”

Protesters say they want to see an end to all racial injustice.

“We’ve got to raise our children to love each other, regardless of skin color,” Clark said.

“There’s hope in coming together, and it says that each person is a person,” Carter said.

The Jackson Police Department released information on steps they’re taking to ensure safety, such as Crisis Intervention Training, Just and Fair Policing and more.

In response to Floyd’s death, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger says they diligently work to make certain nothing like this happens in our city.

