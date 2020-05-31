180 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 160 recovered

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. – One additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 180, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The health department says the most recent case a 29-year-old male, who is not hospitalized.

Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and one of those patients is on a ventilator.

160 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and five people say they are feeling better.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 111 (62%)
  • 38301: 52 (29%)
  • 38356: 3 (2%)
  • 38391: 4 (2%)
  • 38366: 1 (0.5%)
  • 38343: 4 (2%)
  • 38313: 4 (2%)
  • 38392: 1 (0.5%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 107 (59%)
  • White: 56 (31%)
  • Asian: 5 (3%)
  • Hispanic: 2 (1%)
  • Other: 5 (3%)
  • Unspecified: 5 (3%)

Gender:

  • Female: 97 (54%)
  • Male: 83 (46%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 160 (89%)
  • Not recovered: 10 (6%)
  • Better: 5 (3%)
  • Unknown: 3 (2%)
  • Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 8 (4%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 23 (12%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 24 (13%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 33 (18%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 47 (26%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 25 (14%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 14 (8%)
  • 80+: 5 (3%)
