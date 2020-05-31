23,006 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 364 deaths, 1,750 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 23,006 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, May 31. In addition, 364 people have died and 1,750 have been hospitalized. Another 15,300 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 41
- Bedford County – 287
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 608
- Blount County – 91
- Bradley County – 129
- Campbell County – 18
- Cannon County – 30
- Carroll County – 27
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 126
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 10
- Clay County – 7
- Cocke County – 20
- Coffee County – 73
- Crockett County — 16
- Cumberland County – 113
- Davidson County – 5,130
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 38
- Dickson County – 111
- Dyer County – 50
- Fayette County – 115
- Fentress County – 12
- Franklin County – 53
- Gibson County – 63
- Giles County – 12
- Grainger County – 12
- Greene County – 52
- Grundy County – 31
- Hamblen County – 41
- Hamilton County – 813
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 196
- Hardin County – 15
- Hawkins County – 34
- Haywood County — 31
- Henderson County — 15
- Henry County — 30
- Hickman County – 58
- Houston County – 8
- Humphreys County – 14
- Jackson County – 17
- Jefferson County – 28
- Johnson County – 16
- Knox County – 379
- Lake County – 415
- Lauderdale County – 56
- Lawrence County – 31
- Lewis County — 3
- Lincoln County – 25
- Loudon County – 144
- Macon County – 141
- Madison County – 176
- Marion County – 41
- Marshall County – 31
- Maury County – 91
- McMinn County – 141
- McNairy County — 12
- Meigs County – 26
- Monroe County – 64
- Montgomery County – 270
- Moore County – 4
- Morgan County — 17
- Obion County — 35
- Overton County – 28
- Perry County – 22
- Pickett County — 3
- Polk County – 18
- Putnam County – 491
- Rhea County – 210
- Roane County – 16
- Robertson County – 475
- Rutherford County – 1,222
- Scott County – 12
- Sequatchie County – 15
- Sevier County – 85
- Shelby County – 5,068
- Smith County – 34
- Stewart County — 11
- Sullivan County – 60
- Sumner County – 889
- Tipton County – 445
- Trousdale County — 1,395
- Unicoi County – 4
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 26
- Washington County – 75
- Wayne County – 64
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 33
- Williamson County – 555
- Wilson County – 415
- Out of state – 432
- Pending – 132
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 9,934
- Black or African-American – 5,202
- Other/Multiracial – 2,799
- Asian – 411
- Pending – 4,660
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 11,275
- Hispanic – 4,930
- Pending – 6,801
Gender:
- Female – 9,717
- Male – 12,507
- Pending – 782
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.