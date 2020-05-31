23,006 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 364 deaths, 1,750 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 23,006 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, May 31. In addition, 364 people have died and 1,750 have been hospitalized. Another 15,300 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 41

Bedford County – 287

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 608

Blount County – 91

Bradley County – 129

Campbell County – 18

Cannon County – 30

Carroll County – 27

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 126

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 10

Clay County – 7

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 73

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 113

Davidson County – 5,130

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 38

Dickson County – 111

Dyer County – 50

Fayette County – 115

Fentress County – 12

Franklin County – 53

Gibson County – 63

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 12

Greene County – 52

Grundy County – 31

Hamblen County – 41

Hamilton County – 813

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 196

Hardin County – 15

Hawkins County – 34

Haywood County — 31

Henderson County — 15

Henry County — 30

Hickman County – 58

Houston County – 8

Humphreys County – 14

Jackson County – 17

Jefferson County – 28

Johnson County – 16

Knox County – 379

Lake County – 415

Lauderdale County – 56

Lawrence County – 31

Lewis County — 3

Lincoln County – 25

Loudon County – 144

Macon County – 141

Madison County – 176

Marion County – 41

Marshall County – 31

Maury County – 91

McMinn County – 141

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 26

Monroe County – 64

Montgomery County – 270

Moore County – 4

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 35

Overton County – 28

Perry County – 22

Pickett County — 3

Polk County – 18

Putnam County – 491

Rhea County – 210

Roane County – 16

Robertson County – 475

Rutherford County – 1,222

Scott County – 12

Sequatchie County – 15

Sevier County – 85

Shelby County – 5,068

Smith County – 34

Stewart County — 11

Sullivan County – 60

Sumner County – 889

Tipton County – 445

Trousdale County — 1,395

Unicoi County – 4

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 26

Washington County – 75

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 26

White County – 33

Williamson County – 555

Wilson County – 415

Out of state – 432

Pending – 132

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 9,934

Black or African-American – 5,202

Other/Multiracial – 2,799

Asian – 411

Pending – 4,660

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 11,275

Hispanic – 4,930

Pending – 6,801

Gender:

Female – 9,717

Male – 12,507

Pending – 782

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.