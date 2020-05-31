23,006 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 364 deaths, 1,750 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 23,006 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, May 31. In addition, 364 people have died and 1,750 have been hospitalized. Another 15,300 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

  • Anderson County – 41
  • Bedford County – 287
  • Benton County – 7
  • Bledsoe County – 608
  • Blount County – 91
  • Bradley County – 129
  • Campbell County – 18
  • Cannon County – 30
  • Carroll County – 27
  • Carter County — 19
  • Cheatham County – 126
  • Chester County – 12
  • Claiborne County – 10
  • Clay County – 7
  • Cocke County – 20
  • Coffee County – 73
  • Crockett County — 16
  • Cumberland County – 113
  • Davidson County – 5,130
  • Decatur County – 5
  • DeKalb County – 38
  • Dickson County – 111
  • Dyer County – 50
  • Fayette County – 115
  • Fentress County – 12
  • Franklin County – 53
  • Gibson County – 63
  • Giles County – 12
  • Grainger County – 12
  • Greene County – 52
  • Grundy County – 31
  • Hamblen County – 41
  • Hamilton County – 813
  • Hancock County – 1
  • Hardeman County — 196
  • Hardin County – 15
  • Hawkins County – 34
  • Haywood County — 31
  • Henderson County — 15
  • Henry County — 30
  • Hickman County – 58
  • Houston County – 8
  • Humphreys County – 14
  • Jackson County – 17
  • Jefferson County – 28
  • Johnson County – 16
  • Knox County – 379
  • Lake County – 415
  • Lauderdale County – 56
  • Lawrence County – 31
  • Lewis County — 3
  • Lincoln County – 25
  • Loudon County – 144
  • Macon County – 141
  • Madison County – 176
  • Marion County – 41
  • Marshall County – 31
  • Maury County – 91
  • McMinn County – 141
  • McNairy County — 12
  • Meigs County – 26
  • Monroe County – 64
  • Montgomery County – 270
  • Moore County – 4
  • Morgan County — 17
  • Obion County — 35
  • Overton County – 28
  • Perry County – 22
  • Pickett County — 3
  • Polk County – 18
  • Putnam County – 491
  • Rhea County – 210
  • Roane County – 16
  • Robertson County – 475
  • Rutherford County – 1,222
  • Scott County – 12
  • Sequatchie County – 15
  • Sevier County – 85
  • Shelby County – 5,068
  • Smith County – 34
  • Stewart County — 11
  • Sullivan County – 60
  • Sumner County – 889
  • Tipton County – 445
  • Trousdale County — 1,395
  • Unicoi County – 4
  • Union County — 4
  • Van Buren County – 4
  • Warren County – 26
  • Washington County – 75
  • Wayne County – 64
  • Weakley County — 26
  • White County – 33
  • Williamson County – 555
  • Wilson County – 415
  • Out of state – 432
  • Pending – 132

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

  • White – 9,934
  • Black or African-American – 5,202
  • Other/Multiracial – 2,799
  • Asian – 411
  • Pending – 4,660

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 11,275
  • Hispanic – 4,930
  • Pending – 6,801

Gender:

  • Female – 9,717
  • Male – 12,507
  • Pending – 782

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

