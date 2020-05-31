Bruceton-Hollow Rock holds parade for seniors

BRUCETON, Tenn. — A local high school is celebrating their seniors with a parade.

A drive-by graduation was held for seniors at Bruceton-Hollow Rock Central High School.

The parade started at the high school and led all the way to Life Care Nursing Home, then the Apex Bank, down Highway 70 and ending at First Bank.

Principal Joe Norval said this is the first drive-by graduation parade to be held at the school.

“Pay tribute to a wonderful group of kids who have been kind of shortchanged their whole spring due to the COVID pandemic,” Norval said. “These kids have lost their prom, they’ve lost their academic banquet, they’ve lost spring sports, so our student body and a lot of our faculty and community have come together.”

Each student had two sponsors who gave them graduation gifts.

Congratulations to the entire class of 2020!