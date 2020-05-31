Gov. Bill Lee mobilizes Tennessee National Guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced that the Tennessee National Guard will remain mobilized across the state.

This announcement follows the riots that took place in Nashville Saturday night, according to a news release from the state.

“The right to peaceful protest is foundational to our country, but the violence and vandalism that occurred in Nashville last night was unlawful and tears at the fabric of our community,” said Gov. Lee. “We have reason to believe that many of those involved in unlawful acts are not Tennesseans and we will be working with law enforcement to investigate this further and bring those responsible to justice.”

The release says the National Guard will be available to assist state and local law enforcement across all three Grand Divisions.

Gov. Lee says he is launching an investigation into riots.

To read the news release, click here.